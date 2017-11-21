Journalist shot dead by Tripura State Rifles jawan

A journalist was shot dead on Tuesday by a (TSR) trooper during an altercation in Bodhjung Nagar in Tripura, police said.

"Tapan Debbarma, the bodyguard of the TSR's Second Battalion Commandant, opened fire killing Bhowmik on the spot," a police officer said.

The body of Bhowmik, a reporter of "Syandan Patrika" and local television channel "Vanguard", was brought to Gobinda Ballav Panth Medical College and Hospital here for postmortem.

On September 20, a television journalist, Santanu Bhowmik, 28, was killed allegedly by some activists of a party in Mandai, 35 km from here.