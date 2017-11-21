JUST IN
Journalist shot dead by Tripura State Rifles jawan

IANS  |  Agartala 

Agartala: Women console a relative of the senior journalist who was killed in a firing by Tripura State Rifles jawan, in Agartala on Tuesday. PTI Photo

A journalist was shot dead on Tuesday by a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) trooper during an altercation in Bodhjung Nagar in Tripura, police said.

"Tapan Debbarma, the bodyguard of the TSR's Second Battalion Commandant, opened fire killing Sudip Datta Bhowmik on the spot," a police officer said.

The body of Bhowmik, a reporter of "Syandan Patrika" and local television channel "Vanguard", was brought to Gobinda Ballav Panth Medical College and Hospital here for postmortem.

On September 20, a television journalist, Santanu Bhowmik, 28, was killed allegedly by some activists of a party in Mandai, 35 km from here.

 
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 15:50 IST

