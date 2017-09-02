JuD chief Abdul Rehman Makki vows to intensify 'Jihad' against India

In an alarming development right before the eyes of the Government, the head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Abdul Rehman Makki, has pledged to intensify "Jihad" against Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Makki made these remarks in a speech at the "Shohda-e-Kashmir" conference held at Al-Daawa Model School in Lahore. The event was held to observe the "martyrdom" of militant Abu Waleed Mohammad, who was killed in Bandipora on March 3, 2017 by Indian security forces.

While re-pledging the JuD's commitment to cross-border terrorism, Makki praised the spirit of martyrdom of Abu Waleed Mohammad, and simultaneously recalled the sacrifices made by tens of thousands of cadres who had waged a "Jihad" in Kashmir.

Condemning Western moves to label cadres as extremists, Jihadis, fundamentalists and terrorists, and declaring the organization as dangerous for the peace of the region, Makki said that the JuD's basic aim was for the consolidation of and to free Kashmiris from the yoke of Hindu forces.

He squarely blamed the Government of India for convincing the international community to declare Hafiz Saeed a terrorist and have him placed under house arrest, and added that the leadership needs to be taught to work for the supremacy of Islam, liberation of Kashmir, and to stop being friends with New Delhi. Hindus, he said, need to be kept under control. On former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Makki said, "Allah punished people for stopping others from following the path of "

Makki used the occasion to confirm the formation of the Milli Muslim League (MML) by the The father of Abu Waleed Mohammad also addressed the gathering, clearly indicating that Al-Daawa schools are being used as breeding grounds for

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)