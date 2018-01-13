Judges' presser ill planned, charges lacked substance: SC Bar Association

(From left) Justices Kurian Joseph, Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, and Madan Lokur address the media in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Reuters

(SCBA) on Saturday termed the press conference of the four Supreme Court judges as 'ill planned' and added that the allegations made by them were not substantial.

"If they had to come for a press conference, then they should have said something substantial. Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary.

I think this was not properly planned," president told ANI.

He further opined, "If at all they had anything substantial to say, they should have thought it over first rather than just suggesting something and leaving it to the minds of the people to keep guessing. All of the wild guesses will go all over the country and all kinds of things will be said about the Supreme Court."

In wake of the allegations made by the four senior judges against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, the will be holding a meeting today, and will later address the press as well.

Yesterday, in the press conference, Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurien Joseph, and questioned the conduct of the CJI, saying that their efforts have failed in convincing the latter to take steps to protect the institution.

The ambiguous allegations by the judges had prompted media persons to ask if it related to the case of Loya's death, to which Justice Gogoi replied in the affirmative, albeit hesitantly.

Singh, however, said that wasn't mentioned by either of them, "They haven't said anything about either in the letter or the press conference. I don't know how this issue is coming up for discussion in this matter at all.

