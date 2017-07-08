Junaid lynching case: Prime accused held in Maharashtra's Dhule district

The in the killing of Muslim youth Junaid onboard a Mathura-bound train, was arrested today from of Maharashtra, the (GRP) said today.



A statement released by the GRP said that a team was sent to Dhule following on a tip-off information that the accused person was hiding there.



The main accused was arrested and would be produced before a court tomorrow, the GRP said. The name of the accused was not given in the statement.Earlier, the police had arrested several persons including a 50-year-old Delhi government employee in connection with the murder, but the had been at large.The incident had triggered a nation-wide outrage.17-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers, was returning home to Khandawli village in Ballabgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi.Junaid was killed while his brothers - Hashim and Sakir - were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.The youth's body was dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)