Just one minute of running a day may boost bone health: Study

Ladies, take note! As little as one minute of daily high-intensity, weight-bearing exercise, such a run or a jog, can boost your bone health, a study suggests.



Researchers from the University of Exeter and University of Leicester in the found that those who did "brief bursts" of high-intensity, weight-bearing activity equivalent to a medium-paced run for pre-menopausal women, or a slow jog for post-menopausal women, had better



Researchers found that women who on average did 60-120 seconds of high-intensity, weight-bearing activity per day had four per cent better than those who did less than a minute."We don't yet know whether it is better to accumulate this small amount of in bits throughout each day or all at once, and whether a slightly longer bout of on one or two days per week is just as good as 1-2 minutes a day," said Victoria Stiles, from University of Exeter."But there's a clear link between this kind of high- intensity, weight-bearing and better in women," Stiles said.Researchers looked at data on more than 2,500 women, and compared activity levels (measured by wrist-worn monitors) with (measured by an ultrasound scan of heel bone).Along with finding four per cent better among women who did one to two minutes of high-intensity, weight- bearing exercise, researchers found six per cent better among those who did more than two minutes a day.The study was published in the

