Justice Dalveer Bhandari: The human rights factor

Six months of diplomacy by India surely succeeded in giving Justice Dalveer Bhandari, 70, a nine-year term at the International Court of Justice. But it is quite probable that the thanksgiving prayers of thousands of urban homeless sleeping in the night shelters in northern cities also contributed to it.

Before leaving for The Hague in 2012, he ordered, as a Supreme Court judge, the setting up of night shelters in the national capital and some other cities. When the Delhi authorities demolished some of them, his bench shot off a grave warning and ordered them to rebuild ...