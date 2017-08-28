Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as 45th CJI, Kovind administers oath of office

-
Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India.
At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra.
Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of Justice J S Khehar yesterday.
Justice Misra will remain in office till October 2, 2018.
As per the established practice, Justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI last month.
