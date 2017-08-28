Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as 45th CJI, Kovind administers oath of office

was on Monday sworn in as the 45th of India.



At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra.



Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of yesterday.Misra will remain in office till October 2, 2018.As per the established practice, Khehar had named Misra as the next last month.

