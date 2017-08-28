JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Dera chief sentencing at 2.30 pm; minimum punishment for rape is 7 yrs
Business Standard

Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as 45th CJI, Kovind administers oath of office

Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of Justice J S Khehar on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as 45th CJI, Kovind administers oath of office
Justice Dipak Misra takes oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Photo: ANI

Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India.

At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra.


Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of Justice J S Khehar yesterday.

Justice Misra will remain in office till October 2, 2018.

As per the established practice, Justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements