Justice I deserve is far off: Mehul Choksi to staff

Owner of Gitanjali Gems, Mehul Choksi, expressed his "helplessness" in a letter to his employees stating he would be unable to clear their dues in lieu of the ongoing probe in the Rs 114 billion Bank (PNB) fraud. Choksi, in a communication to over 3,500 employees, said it would be "very tough" to clear dues or pay future salaries, as investigative agencies had seized his bank accounts and other properties, adding the manner of investigation was starting to create havoc, and was hell-bent on stopping the operations. He, in a letter issued by his advocate, Sanjay Abbott, suggested, in view of the uncertainty looming over payment of dues, termination of office operations, and "unfair investigation", they begin scouting for alternate career options. Abbot said: “Letter was written because everything has been sealed/seized. My client is not in a position to operate any account to pay the employees. So it was written to tell them that they are free,” according to news agency ANI.

"The fact remains that as of today, the justice that I deserve is far off, as it shall take time to prove my innocence, and the future seems uncertain presently," Choksi said in the letter.

He further said the HR has been instructed to issue relieving letters and experience certificates if the employees require it. The top businessman also clarified that laptops and mobile phones issued by the organisation can remain with employees until dues were cleared.

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on the premises of the 89-hectare Hyderabad Gems SEZ, owned by the Gitanjali group. This hit the employees worst as 1,200 workers from Raviryal village lost their jobs, reported Business Standard on Saturday.