Justice Karnan files mercy plea before President Mukherjee

Seeks suspension of the SC order sentencing him to 6 months imprisonment for the contempt of court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan
Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The lawyers representing Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan has claimed that a representation has been made to President Pranab Mukherjee seeking suspension of the Supreme Court order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for the contempt of court.

However, the President’s office said, “It was not aware of any such representation.”

The lawyers said a memorandum under Article 72 of the Constitution was sent through email on behalf of Karnan seeking “suspension/stay of his sentence of six months imposed on him” by a seven-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar.

Article 72 states the President shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

The representation prepared by Karnan’s counsel Mathews J Nedumpara and A C Philip referred to the developments since the May 9 judgment. His lawyers had earlier claimed that the judge had shot off letters to the president, the prime minister and others against his jail term.

Justice Karnan has also moved a petition in the apex court seeking recall of the May 9 order but has been denied urgent hearing by the CJI.

