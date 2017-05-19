Justice Karnan pleads President to suspend apex court order

Mathew J. Nethumpara, who claims to be the lawyer for High sitting Judge Justice CS Karnan, approached President and filed a on Friday, seeking suspension of the Supreme order sentencing Karnan to six months imprisonment for contempt of

Nethumpara pleaded to exercise the jurisdiction invested in his Excellency under Article 72 of the Constitution and suspend or stay the operation of the order dated May 9, passed by the Supreme convicting and sentencing the petitioner

The apex in its order had on May 9, convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of

It was a landmark ruling, as it is for the first time ever that a sitting High judge has been sentenced.

The May 9, order of the Apex subsequently had been challenged by Nethumpara, who claimed to be the lawyer of

He mentioned the matter before the five-Judge Constitution bench, which said we would hear your prayer but not at this time.

earlier sentenced the Chief Justice of India and six other apex judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with the Chief Justice of India, six judges - Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph - had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against in February after he had named 20 "corrupt judges," seeking a probe against them.

had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit.

earlier on May 2 directed the court's registrar to issue non-bailable warrants against these seven Supreme judges.

He tagged the apex judges as 'accused' of not being present.