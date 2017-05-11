TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Legal

Pakistan accuses India of ceasefire violation along LoC
Business Standard

Justice Karnan seeks suspension of conviction order from SC

The petition comes while whereabouts of Calcutta HC judge remain a mystery

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Justice Karnan
Justice Karnan

The Supreme Court was moved on Thursday seeking suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to Calcutta High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan for contempt of court.

As Karnan's counsel Mathew Nadumpara mentioned in the petition before the constitution bench at the fag end of proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice JS Khehar, who is heading the bench, said that they would consider it. The petition comes as the whereabouts of Justice Karnan remained a mystery.

CJI Khehar asked Nedumpara where is Justice Karnan, to which the bench was informed that he was "very much in Chennai".

He was reported to have left the State Guest House in Chennai for Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Justice Karnan seeks suspension of conviction order from SC

The petition comes while whereabouts of Calcutta HC judge remain a mystery

The petition comes while whereabouts of Calcutta HC judge remain a mystery

The Supreme Court was moved on Thursday seeking suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to Calcutta High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan for contempt of court.

As Karnan's counsel Mathew Nadumpara mentioned in the petition before the constitution bench at the fag end of proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice JS Khehar, who is heading the bench, said that they would consider it. The petition comes as the whereabouts of Justice Karnan remained a mystery.

CJI Khehar asked Nedumpara where is Justice Karnan, to which the bench was informed that he was "very much in Chennai".

He was reported to have left the State Guest House in Chennai for Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Justice Karnan seeks suspension of conviction order from SC

The petition comes while whereabouts of Calcutta HC judge remain a mystery

The Supreme Court was moved on Thursday seeking suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to Calcutta High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan for contempt of court.

As Karnan's counsel Mathew Nadumpara mentioned in the petition before the constitution bench at the fag end of proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice JS Khehar, who is heading the bench, said that they would consider it. The petition comes as the whereabouts of Justice Karnan remained a mystery.

CJI Khehar asked Nedumpara where is Justice Karnan, to which the bench was informed that he was "very much in Chennai".

He was reported to have left the State Guest House in Chennai for Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

image
Business Standard
177 22