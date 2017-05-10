Justin Bieber in India: A sneak peek into the pop sensation's itinerary



The singer, sporting a pink hoodie, rushed out of the airport, where a group of fans had gathered to welcome him, to a waiting car which took him to his hotel in He was accompanied by Bollywood star Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera.

Here's a sneak peek into the unique itenary of Bieber's India tour, which was prepeared by White Fox India, the company that has organised the Grammy winner's trip as part of his Purpose World Tour:

Hotels

Two five-star hotels had been reserved for reasons. The hotels re-designed his suite and incorporated Mughal paintings, antique furniture and signature Kashmiri bedroom linen. His room adorned with purple carnations as purple is his favourite colour. One hotel will be converted into Bieber’s private villa with three floors booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked for him alone.

and more

A special casket containing aromatic essential oils -- jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks -- and books on chakras and asanas will be placed in Bieber’s suite knowing his love for A licensed female masseuse especially flown in from Kerala will be provided to Bieber on all four days. Hundred hangers, cans of wildberries and vanilla room freshners, hydrating lip balms are some of the special requests being catered to in his suite. The rooms with the best view in the quietest part of the hotel with only king size beds with a 24 hour fitness centre with a steam room are reserved for the singer.

Dressing room

Bieber has requested that his dressing room be entirely draped with white curtains, a large glass-door refrigerator, clothing shelves, eight power outlets and 12 white handkerchiefs. He also demanded 24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, four energy drinks, six vitamin water bottles, six cream sodas as well as a cooler packed with assorted juices fizzy drinks. The list also includes four natural juices, four vanilla protein drinks and half a gallon of almond milk.

In every dressing room, there is a requirement for two packages of plain white crew-neck tee-shirts, in sizes XS and L, 2 packages of white tank tops, sizes L and XL, three packages of white lo-rise socks, size XS and L.

Backstage necessities

Ten containers will be flown in with items like a ping pong table, playstation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard and massage table that will be used backstage. The for a have also been made for Bieber’s personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage.

The convoy

A convoy of 10 luxury sedans and two Volvo buses will be at the disposal of the artist and his entourage of 120 people throughout their stay with a Rolls Royce reserved for the Sorry hitmaker. There will be special cars comprising of Z+ level and Maharashtra Police personnel apart from the artists’ global

Culiniary retreat

Bieber will be served authentic cuisine representing the 29 states of India on his first day. The nuances of the finest royal cuisines will be served by butlers flown in especially from Rajasthan. Traditional gold and silver plated thalis are being customised with engravings of the artist and his entourage’s name embedded on the dinner plates in beautiful Devanagari script. The overall ambiance will resemble an imperial fortress with flutists and sarangi players elevating the fine dining to a celestial experience.

Top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet being served to Bieber over four days with five dishes per day being renamed after his popular songs.

The Canadian star has also requested vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce, diced fruit, organic bananas and seedless grapes. He has also demanded a deli platter of organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese, black olives, as well as green and banana peppers. His long list of demand also includes white sliced bread, potato chips, mint and watermelon gum, white cheddar popcorn, Ghiradelli dark chocolate with sea salt and almonds, menthol and watermelon gum, inegar chips, organic dried fruit, peanuts, and all berries cereal.

More in the list

Bieber’s team will be provided with a list of spray tan salons, sushi restaurants, steakhouses, Italian restaurants, shopping malls, bowling alleys, movie theaters, skate parks, casinos, nightclubs, basketball courts and recording studios.

The promoters have also kept a private jet and chopper on stand-by to meet the artist’s immediate travel demands in India. Bieber will be flying into the stadium on a chopper.

On the fourth and fifth day, he will visit New Delhi and Jaipur. A trip to is also on the list.

Strict rules

Bieber needs privacy. He has asked White Fox India not to organise any interactions with anyone–fans, press and sponsors. No one can go near the artist for autograph and persons visiting him on the backstage are not allowed to carry mobile phones.

for fans