Justin Bieber India tour: All you need to know about his visit, show

With just a few days left for the global pop sensation to tour around India, arrangements are being made to ensure it remains the most unforgettable experience for him. Bieber's maiden concert in India will take place on May 10 in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The pop star will land here on May 7 and is expected to stay for five days. The Canadian singer is likely to play to packed crowds at the stadium on May 10.



Why is Bieber coming to India?





The show is purely for entertainment, with eye-popping production values. It will appeal to fans of all ages. Overall, it promises to be a fun-filled night that will keep even the parents entertained.

General information



The doors will open at 2pm and the performance will begin at 4pm. If conditions permit, doors will open earlier. If so this will be communicated on all White Fox Social Media Platforms - Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



Checklist



1. Professional photography will not be permitted at the concert and mobile phones will not be permitted.



2. Carry cash with you as ATM’s are limited.



3. This will be an outdoor concert so do dress appropriately and lather on the sunscreen. Closed, comfortable shoes are a must.



4. Children below 12 years will not be permitted inside the venue.



5. This is a wrist-band access festival. In case wrist-bands are taken off, a replacement wrist-band will not be issued. Please carry valid photo ID for verification of the ticket holder name along with your e-ticket print out.



6. No re-entry is permitted for the entire period of the event. Wrist bands will be cut by the security team in case an attendee wishes to exit the venue during the period of the event.



7. Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue.

The Set List

and his team of 25 dancers will take to stage at 8.00pm for a 90 minute performance. The show will feature songs from Bieber’s latest album. The set list will include just a few of his older hits, including Baby and Boyfriend.

Perks On-Ground

• There will be a 50 window box office by bookmyshow , a first time in the history of live events to avoid congestion near entry exit points. Mini box office will open 3 days before at various retail outlets across all the cities which will serve as pre-exchange outlets so that fans don’t have to stand in long queues on the day of the show.



• With safety being of utmost importance there will be 30 fire marshals, 150 fire extinguishers and 4 fire engines with 10 exit points in the venue.



• With more than 25,000 vehicles expected at the show, 4 parking grounds have been reserved just a few furlong away.



• All outdoor sites in Vashi Nehrul, Belapur starting from Toll Naka will be used as signages to guide fans to the different parts of the venue.



• Fully equipped 7 first aid rooms with 40 trained medical supervisors and 3 cardiac ambulances and 3 normal

ambulances will be available in case of any emergency. Additionally DY Patil Hospital that is a stone throw away from the stadium will be fully available to attend to any medical casualties.



• Incase you want to indulge in some lip smacking gourmet, attendees can eat their heart out at the mini Grub Fest, India’s largest food festival with 50 stalls like Chai Point, Dona Italia, Taco Bell, Wraps N Rolls, Tibbs, Umraan, Urban Spice, Goli Vada Pav, One Table Spoon, Cool Story, Keventers, Café Coffee Day, Shwrama Corner, Torp It Up, Subway, Box 8, Grill Point, Café Free, Charcol Biryani, Dominos, Epigamia, Raw Pressery, Desi Deli, Theobroma, Uncle Jacks, Falafels, Bombay Food Truck.



• There will be close to 150 runners with Red Bull ice packs to keep your fizzy drinks temperature in control.



• There will be a free supply of packaged drinking water to beat the summer heat.



• There will be a special chopper service available from Mahalakshi to Navi Mumbai every 30 minutes that will allow fans to skip the traffic and reach the stadium in 15 minutes flat.



• The security at the concert will be flown in from London and Dubai. The show will witness a security taskforce of over 1200 personnel and backstage crew of more than 100 persons with more than 4000 employees working on the show.



• There will be 15 TV screens installed in the arena starting from 52” TV screen to 60’wide LED wall for better viewing

option with designated security and lip smacking food from Bandra, Andheri and Juhu.



• Booking of Uber rides through booking will be available at booths of the stadium for those who are unable to via their own Uber app incase phone batteries go for a toss.



• SpiceJet will offer discounted airfare for outstation attendees and shuttles to and fro from the parking lot to the stadium.



• A special disaster management company has been employed to handle any on-ground crisis.



• The VVIP tables will be 14 feet high to give fans a panoramic view of the show.