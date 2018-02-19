Justin Trudeau snubbed by Modi govt on his India visit: Canadian media

The Canadian media is upset that their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently on a week-long visit to India, has been snubbed by the Narendra Modi government. Usually, the Ministry of External Affairs holds a curtain raiser press briefing on such a visit. There has been none yet. Trudeau, along with his wife and three children, landed in New Delhi on Saturday. Trudeau was received at the airport by junior agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol to personally receive Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Neither the PM nor External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted a welcome message for the visiting dignitary. Trudeau and family were in Agra on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had welcomed Netanyahu to Agra; but he wasn't there for Trudeau. The frostiness has much to do with Harjit Sajjan and Amarjit Sohi, two Sikh ministers in Trudeau's cabinet, who have been issuing statements in support of Khalistani elements in