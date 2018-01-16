Kabul attack: Rocket clips security barracks of Indian embassy; all safe

A rocket landed inside the compound of the in Kabul city on Monday evening, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed.

All Indians and staff are safe, Swaraj informed on Twitter.

"A rocket has landed in our Chancery compound in Kabul. The rocket has clipped the top of the three-storied ITBP barracks. There are no casualties.

All Indians and staff are safe," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj posted on Twitter.

"A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe," Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter.

Earlier, Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported that the rocket had landed close to the in the 14th Street of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan, located in the heart of the city.

This incident took place hours after the United Nations Council (UNSC) delegation left the country after a two-day visit to Kabul.