Kabul blast: 80 dead, 325 injured; rescuers dig out more bodies from debris

At least 80 people were killed in a massive blast which ripped through the diplomatic quarter of the capital early on Wednesday, the health ministry said, warning the toll would rise further.



"Unfortunately the toll has reached 80 martyred (killed) and over 300 wounded, including many women and children," said Ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, adding the figures would continue to climb as more bodies are pulled from the debris.





tweeted: By God's grace, staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast. — (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Bodies littered the scene and a towering plume of smoke rose from the area, which houses foreign embassies, after the blast blew out the windows in several missions and residences hundreds of metres away. Official sources at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that all staff at the were safe.tweeted:Bodies littered the scene and a towering plume of smoke rose from the area, which houses foreign embassies, after the blast blew out the windows in several missions and residences hundreds of metres away.

Witnesses described dozens of cars choking the roads as wounded survivors and panicked schoolgirls sought safety. Men and women struggled to get through security checkpoints to search for loved ones.

It was not immediately clear what the target was. But the attack underscores spiralling insecurity in Afghanistan, where a military beset by soaring casualties and desertions is struggling to beat back the insurgents. Over a third of the country is outside government control.

More than an hour after the explosion, ambulances were still taking the wounded to hospital and officials were pulling bodies from the rubble as firefighters struggled to control blazes in several buildings.

The interior ministry said in a statement that at least 64 people had been killed and 320 wounded, including women and children.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed vehicle in Zanbaq Square around 08:30 am, the ministry said in a statement. "More than 50 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged."

Authorities warned the toll could yet rise. "They are still bringing bodies and wounded people to hospitals," senior health ministry spokesman Ismael Kawoosi told AFP.

The interior ministry was calling on residents to donate blood, saying hospitals were in "dire need".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack came as the resurgent Taliban step up their annual "spring offensive".

The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the capital, including a powerful blast targeting an armoured Nato convoy that killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on May 3.

France also reported damage to its own embassy and the German one. There was no information on possible casualties.

troops are backed by US and Nato forces, and the Pentagon has reportedly asked the White House to send thousands more troops to the country to break the deadlock in the fight against the Taliban.

US troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 now, and there are another 5,000 from Nato allies. They mainly serve in an advisory capacity -- a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.