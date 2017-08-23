Kaifiyat Express accident: 5 coaches derail in UP's Auraiyya, 50 injured

The engine and five coaches of derailed near Auraiyya district of Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than 50 passengers, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 2.40 a.m. when the train hit a dumper at a crossing between Acahlada and Pata villages, derailing B2, H1, A1, A2 and S10 coaches.

"Seven trains have been cancelled and five have been diverted," an official told IANS.

Of the injured, over a dozen have been admitted at a medical facility in Auraiyya and the rest have been rushed to Saifai Medical College.

Railways Minister tweeted about the accident saying, "A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in derailment of coaches."

"Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation, rescue operations. Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately," he tweeted.



A district administration official informed that rescue was underway and they were focussing on ensuring that the trapped passengers are given medical aid immediately.

A medical relief train has also reached the accident spot.

The incident comes after Saturday's mishap in which at least 22 people died and over 156 injured when Haridwar-bound Kalinga Utkal Express train coming from Puri in Odisha derailed.

