Kailash Mansarovar yatra halted after cloudburst kills 3

Four soldiers and three civilians have gone missing after a cloudburst hits the Mangta Nala region of Uttarakhand on Monday. Three bodies have also been recovered in Malpa.
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been halted due to the floods and landslide caused by the cloudburst on the route.
Two bridges were damaged in Mangti and one in Simkhola districts of Uttarakhand. Water level of the river Kali has been continuously rising and reached the danger level.
On Sunday, at least 46 people died in a tragic incident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, where more than 150 meters of road collapsed.
Many houses, two buses and a number of vehicles were buried in the debris.
A spokesman of the government said that 46 bodies were recovered in the rescue operation throughout the day and five injured were saved in this incident in Himachal.
