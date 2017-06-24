TRENDING ON BS
Kailash-Mansarovar yatra via Nathu La: India discussing issue with China

According to reports, China refused the first batch of pilgrims to go through Nathu La route

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India on Friday said that there were "some difficulties" in the movement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims via Nathu La in Sikkim but discussions were on with China.

"Yes, there are some difficulties being experienced in the movement of yatris via Nathu La and the matter is being discussed with Chinese side," said MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay on being asked about the yatra being disrupted through Nathu La route.

According to reports, China had refused to let the first batch of around 50 pilgrims, who were supposed to travel to Kailash Mansarovar, go through Nathu La route.

Reports also suggest the Chinese took the decision due to the landslides in Tibet.

The route was opened to Indian pilgrims in 2015.

