Kamal greets 'brother Rajini' on political entry, Amitabh too chimes in

As today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar and gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.



The 67-year-old star will launch his own party.



T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter .. my best wishes to him for his success !!

"My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.