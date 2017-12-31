JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi joins Sonia in Goa to ring in the New Year
Kamal greets 'brother Rajini' on political entry, Amitabh too chimes in

Haasan posted, "I welcome brother Rajini's social responsibility and political entry."

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rajinikanth
Tamil actor Rajinikanth waves while announcing his political entry on the final day of a six-day-long photo session with fans, in Chennai

As Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.

The 67-year-old star will launch his own party.


"My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 15:11 IST

