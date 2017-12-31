Kamal greets 'brother Rajini' on political entry, Amitabh too chimes in

-
-
As Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.
The 67-year-old star will launch his own party.
"My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!
