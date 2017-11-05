Kamal Haasan confirms launch of party, banks on fans for funding

Confirming his political plunge, actor on Sunday said the first step will be the launch of a mobile software app on - his 63rd birthday - that will enable him to be in touch with the fans and as well as enable book-keeping.

At a function to mark the 39th anniversary of his fan/welfare club, he said his political plunge by starting a political party is confirmed.

Haasan said the political party launch will happen in a calm manner and the launch of the mobile app is the first step on

He said his fans would contribute funds for the political party and the mobile app will facilitate keeping proper accounts of funds collected.

According to him, there is no shame in stretching out one's hands for the welfare of the people and if only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would be on the right path.

Kamal said is a day not to cut a cake and celebrate but a day to cut canals, obliquely referring to the flooding of several localities in the city due to recent rains.

The actor added natural disasters does not differentiate between rich and poor and all should be ready to take preventive measures then acting after the loss of dear ones.

According to him, suppression has become part of politics and it is not important how many people are threatening you, but what is important is what you are going to do.

The actor said he is ready to take a beating but he is not a "mridangam" (a percussion instrument) to get hit again and again.