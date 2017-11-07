Kamal Haasan launches whistleblowing app, to state party's name in 3 months

Veteran actor is expected to announce his new political party's name in the next two-three months.

Speaking to reporters on his 63rd birthday, the actor, who will soon turn a politician, announced the launch of an application #KH with several links like #maiamwhistle (centre whistle) and #theditheerpomvaa" (let us search and resolve).

Calling out to people to be whistleblowers, Haasan said the app will act as a digital platform for people to complain and interact with him.

He said the name for the app was derived from Ashoka Chakra, which is a depiction of the dharmachakra, represented with 24 spokes.

The actor said he need time to come out with a manifesto and a name for the party and he is working on the structural part of it. "I am in no hurry and there is no need to hurry; I need your support," he said.

He is also planning to undertake a tour of to reach out to people.

"A lot of preparatory work is being done. I am consulting experts and friends and will make the announcement (on the party) at an appropriate time. Why should I announce a party separately as I am already there?" he asked.

Asked about the perception that he was anti-Hindu, in view of his recent statements, Kamal sought to suggest that he was only talking about Hindu extremism and not Hindu

"I am not starting a party to hurt Hindus, but when mistakes are done, I will speak about it . I come from a Hindu family and I do not want to lose the affection of my family," Haasan said.

"I have moved away from my Brahmin moorings. It is a search. There is no pride or shame in it. I am being called an atheist by believers but I am a rationalist."

He said that already people, especially the poor, have contributed Rs 30 crore to the kitty of his fans' association, which is audited.