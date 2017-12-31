Kamala mills fire: BMC crackdown on illegal structures continues

The city civic body continued to raze unauthorised structures of restaurants, hotels and other food joints for the third day on Sunday, after a fire in an upscale pub claimed 14 lives on Friday.



The (BMC), which initiated the mega demolition drive two days back, has decided to adopt a strict stand and not heed to requests by pubs and hotel owners to delay the action in view of New Year celebrations.



"We want to remove every unauthorised structure at restaurants, pubs, malls, food joints, other eateries and hotels. We are asking managers or owners of such properties to remove it on their own or else we will bring it down," spokesperson Ram Dotonde said.He said their teams on the field have the documents of structures which are unauthorised or illegal."Hardly any manager or owner is opposing our action as we have proof," Dotonde said.He said teams will continue with their work of razing illegal structures and a detailed report will be compiled by the evening.Another official said, "We are using this opportunity to remove maximum unauthorised structures. Some pub and hotel owners used to request us to delay the action, especially during New Year celebrations. But this time the has decided not to listen to such requests, and take action."The civic officials in Mumbai yesterday demolished illegal structures at 314 sites.The had also sealed seven hotels and seized around 417 LPG cylinders during the action, the civic body said yesterday in a release.Civic chief Ajoy Mehta, in a message earlier to all assistant municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners, had said that all zonal deputy commissioners and ward officers were asked to form teams comprising staff of building and factory departments, medical health officer and the fire department.The teams will inspect all restaurants in their respective wards and ensure they are fire-compliant, the message said.The premises should have fire-escape routes, staircases and open spaces, free from encroachment, it added.Meanwhile, Social, which was mentioned by as one of the restaurants/pubs whose illegal extensions were demolished yesterday, has stated that it has no property in the Kamala Mills area and that its name was incorrectly mentioned by the civic body.