14 dead in Kamala Mills inferno, BMC Mayor evades tough questions

Five BMC officials suspended for negligence in connection with Mumbai fire
Business Standard

Kamala mills fire: Bollywood celebs express condolences, blame BMC

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit demanded that BMC officers responsible for illegalities in Kamla Mills compound be punished

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A police team inspects the debris after a major fire broke out on Thursday night at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. BS Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Friday rued the "apathy of the system", while film actors like Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao expressed condolences following the tragedy in which a fire engulfed a pub and other establishments here, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control, the blaze reportedly broke out around 12.30 am on Friday from Mojo's Bistro, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamla Trade House, a posh business-cum-entertainment hub in Lower Parel area of south-central Mumbai.

Pandit went on a Twitter rant, sharing his despair about repeated human tragedies due to lack of fear of law, and lashed out at BMC officials for being "corrupt".

"Such incidents happen because of the corrupt BMC officials and other departments. They first allow illegal constructions and illegal cooking, after taking bribes. None of them fear the law because they know they will go scot-free.

"Citizens of Mumbai have been fighting against illegal usage of gas cylinders on streets by illegal eateries, but have failed because the BMC officials are regularly paid. We then wait for human tragedies like these to happen and FIRs to be filed against the owners.

"This is not the first time that such a human tragedy has occurred. We have lost so many innocent lives, but nothing has changed. It just boils down to becoming headlines for a few hours, till it happens again at another location," Pandit wrote.

He demanded that "all those BMC officers responsible for the illegalities in Kamla Mills compound are accountable for this tragedy and should be punished".

"There's massive corruption, especially in the Fire Department of the BMC. NOCs and clearances are given by them to illegal restaurants, buildings which we know is not right.

"Citizens who complain are not heard. They tire you by not acting against the complaints so that you stop complaining. A similar accident happened in Saki Naka recently. The city is on a volcano due to the apathy of the system," he added and rued that "nobody responsible for the Kamla Mills fire will be punished... Inquiries will remain in files."

Here's what other celebrities had to say:
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 16:30 IST

