Kamala Mills fire: Hospital says all deaths due to asphyxiation

Nearly all the 14 deaths, which includes 11 women, in incident, had happened due to and a proper exit-plan could have saved those lives, said the Mumbai hospital, where bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy, on Friday.

At least 14 people were killed and many others were injured after a fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant in the Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel area in the wee hours of Friday.

"Almost all died due to None of them died due to flames," Dr. Harish Pathak, KEM Hospital's Forensic Department head, told ANI.

A proper evacuation plan could have avoided this incident, he added.

"All the bodies have been identified, out of which eleven were of women and three are men. All the bodies were found inside the women's washroom," said Dr. Pathak.

He added that all these people were sent to the washroom to save them from flames, but the toxic fumes took away their lives.

According to reports, the blaze was reported from the rooftop restaurant, Mojo Bistro, in the Kamla Trade House and quickly spread to another nearby restaurant.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire which was brought under control at about 6.30 am.

The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.

Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths.