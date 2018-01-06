Kamala Mills fire: Posters of Sanghvi brothers pasted on their building

The wanted posters of Sanghvi brothers, owners of '1Above' pub and accused in fire, have been pasted on their residential building gate in Mumbai's Mazgaon.

Earlier in the day, an inquiry report was submitted to the Municipal commissioner by the Inquiry Committee, in connection to the fire.

The committee has concluded that the fire started from the pub Mojo's Bistro and not from 1Above as believed earlier.

The report also stated that there were several violations of fire safety norms by both Mojo's Bistro and 1Above.

The inquiry committee recorded the statement of around 10 people and went through the videos on social media and several news portals to conclude the reason behind the fire and lapses from both the restaurant and pub.

On January 4, the Maharashtra (MSHRC) had directed the BMC to submit a report on the fire tragedy, in which 14 people were killed last month.

MSHRC chairperson Justice S.R. Bannurmath issued a notice to BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on or before January 29.

Fourteen people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured, when a major fire broke late night on December 28 at a building in Compound in Lower Parel.