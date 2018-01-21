Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Police arrest fire officer, two others

Three more people, including a fire officer, were arrested on Saturday in connection with Mills fire tragedy.

The arrested people have been identified as Ravi Surajmal Bhandari, partner of mill, Rajendra Baban Patil, and Utkarsh Vinod Pande, supplier and

Around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive fire that broke out at the Mills compound in Lower Parel locality in in the wee hours of December 29.

The Police had earlier arrested two owners of Mojo's Bistro, the restaurant from where the fire triggered and also the son of former K K Pathak.

Earlier, the (BMC), in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant.