Kamala mills row: BMC warns hoteliers to adhere to fire safety norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued warning to all hoteliers to carry out self audit of fire safety measures in their restaurants, failing which the defaulters would have to face dire consequences.

This comes days after a fire gutted two rooftop restaurants in Kamala Mills in Mumbai.

commissioner Ajoy Mehta has averred there would be zero tolerance against violations of fire safety norms.

A meeting of (AHAR) and Mehta was convened yesterday where AHAR assured the commissioner that the restaurants would engage private auditors and would conduct auditing of safety measures at their premises.

AHAR has issued a circular on fire safety norms to 8,000 of its members across the city.

The association of hoteliers has circulated a 14-point circular to restaurateurs educating them about necessary fire safety measures to avoid untoward incidents.

On a related note, the Bhoiwada court has sent managers of pub '1 Above' Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez to judicial custody till January 22 in Kamala mill fire case.

Also, the anticipatory bail application of Yug Tuli, owner of 'Mojo's Bistro' too was adjourned till January 11 by the sessions court, Mumbai today.