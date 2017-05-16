Kapil Mishra ends fast, to approach CBI, CBDT against Kejriwal on Tuesday

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader ended his indefinite hunger strike on the sixth day on Monday evening, and announced that he would approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to file corruption cases against Delhi Chief Minister

"Doctors won't discharge until I start taking liquids. I have to go to and Starting on liquids now," Mishra said in a tweet before ending his fast.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) case of hawala, black money, money laundering and operating through shell companies will be filed in and against Arvind Kejriwalji," he said in another tweet.

Attacking the chief minister, the sacked water minister said that the "foundation laid on lies was rattled. And hence those who spread lies were hiding inside their houses".

"The people with black money are unable to understand the request of truth," he said.

Mishra has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.

On Sunday, Mishra accused the of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies.

The has dismissed his charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and accused the latter party of shooting from his shoulders.