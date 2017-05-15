Kapil Mishra expose on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Is there an iota of truth?

Almost a week has passed and the sacked AAP
leader Kapil Mishra
Vs Arvind Kejriwal
battle has witnessed no change, except the former throwing one charge after another at his ex-boss.
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra
is on an indefinite fast against the Aam Aadmi Party
and is demanding that Kejriwal must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP
leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.
On Sunday, moments after Mishra made 'fresh expose' on Arvind kejriwal, he fainted. While the mainstream media has devoted major chunks to the high drama, twitterati however, was amused and left in doubt.
So here are accusations levelled against Arvind Kejriwal:
1. Rs 50 crore land deal of Arvind Kejriwal:
"Satyendar Jain himself told me that he managed a Rs 50 crore land deal in Chhattarpur (south Delhi) for Kejriwal's brother-in-law. The deal was finalised for the Bansal family," Mishra said.
2. Kejriwal funnelled crores of unaccounted money through shell companies
Kapil Mishra
alleged, ""The shell companies were formed by people close to Kejriwal to channel black money into AAP's accounts and hawala transactions, and the AAP-led government awarded those companies with contracts and bestowed favours on people involved,".
3. Undeclared party income
Mishra alleged that in 2013-14, Rs 36 crore received in donations by AAP
was not revealed to Election Commission. "AAP
had Rs 45.74 crore in its accounts but disclosed only Rs 9.42 crore. AAP
declared on its website it had only Rs 19.82 crore," he claimed. In the next financial year, 2014-15, he said: "The party had Rs 65.52 crore in its accounts but declared only. Mishra alleged that 189 shell companies registered at the same address in Jasola, besides eight foreign shell companies, gave crores to AAP.
He also alleged that two AAP
MLAs were associated with the companies which transferred funds to AAP.
He alleged that one AAP
supporter from Bangalore donated Rs 90 lakh to AAP
while she filed an income tax return of only Rs 4,000. He claimed that AAP
had illegally received Rs 70 crore.
4. Foreign Tours by AAP ministers
Kapil Mishra
sought the details of foreign trips of AAP
leaders like Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyender Jain and Durgesh Pathak. "I want to know which countries did they visit, where did they stay, who paid for it, who did they meet and what deals did they strike", he said.
AAP's defence:
AAP
has dismissed the allegations levelled by Kapil Mishra
against the party as a "conspiracy" by the BJP. AAP
leaders said that “BJP was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder”.
Last week Arvind Kejriwal
tweeted, "Truth will prevail".
AAP
leader Sanjay Singh said, "It is a conspiracy to de-recognise and de-register the AAP
and the BJP is totally involved. What Kapil Mishra
says, the BJP repeats it".
Aam Aadmi Party
claims no foreign trips were made by any of the leaders on the exchequer’s expense. It also slams all the other accusations levelled by the ousted AAP
leader.
According to Quint, Raghav Chadha, in his defence said, “I was studying in London a long time before the Aam Aadmi Party
came into existence. My family is able to afford foreign trips. But my recent trip to London was sponsored by the UK government who invited ten youth leaders. But Kapil Mishra
claims all this was funded by back money.”
Both Satyendra Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Mishra, saying he had "lost his mental balance" and is levelling "baseless allegations".
Twitter doubts Kapil Mishra
The clip of Mishra becoming unconscious has been shared across social media platforms and people are questioning about the timing. Many have pointed that he fainted right when journalists started asking him questions. Twitterati trolled the former Delhi water minister and few even said, “Delhi really has a serious water crisis.” While many deemed it as a 'natak' and thought he faked it, doctors have confirmed that he is now stable. Many also alleged that the ‘theatrics’ was dictated by the BJP.
While some twitter users compared Kapil Mishra
to comedian Kapil, others mock his timing.
Here are some reactions
