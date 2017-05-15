TRENDING ON BS
Ransomware: India could see more WannaCry impact today as offices reopen
Business Standard

Kapil Mishra expose on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Is there an iota of truth?

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra is on indefinite fast against the Aam Aadmi Party

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra, AAP
Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on a hunger strike against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Almost a week has passed and the sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra Vs Arvind Kejriwal battle has witnessed no change, except the former throwing one charge after another at his ex-boss.
 
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra is on an indefinite fast against the Aam Aadmi Party and is demanding that Kejriwal must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.
 
On Sunday, moments after Mishra made 'fresh expose' on Arvind kejriwal, he fainted. While the mainstream media has devoted major chunks to the high drama, twitterati however, was amused and left in doubt.
 
So here are accusations levelled against Arvind Kejriwal:
 
1. Rs 50 crore land deal of Arvind Kejriwal: 
 
"Satyendar Jain himself told me that he managed a Rs 50 crore land deal in Chhattarpur (south Delhi) for Kejriwal's brother-in-law. The deal was finalised for the Bansal family," Mishra said.
 
2. Kejriwal funnelled crores of unaccounted money through shell companies
 
Kapil Mishra alleged, ""The shell companies were formed by people close to Kejriwal to channel black money into AAP's accounts and hawala transactions, and the AAP-led government awarded those companies with contracts and bestowed favours on people involved,".
 
3. Undeclared party income
 
Mishra alleged that in 2013-14, Rs 36 crore received in donations by AAP was not revealed to Election Commission. "AAP had Rs 45.74 crore in its accounts but disclosed only Rs 9.42 crore. AAP declared on its website it had only Rs 19.82 crore," he claimed. In the next financial year, 2014-15, he said: "The party had Rs 65.52 crore in its accounts but declared only. Mishra alleged that 189 shell companies registered at the same address in Jasola, besides eight foreign shell companies, gave crores to AAP. He also alleged that two AAP MLAs were associated with the companies which transferred funds to AAP. He alleged that one AAP supporter from Bangalore donated Rs 90 lakh to AAP while she filed an income tax return of only Rs 4,000. He claimed that AAP had illegally received Rs 70 crore.
 
4. Foreign Tours by AAP ministers
 
Kapil Mishra sought the details of foreign trips of AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyender Jain and Durgesh Pathak. "I want to know which countries did they visit, where did they stay, who paid for it, who did they meet and what deals did they strike", he said.
 
AAP's defence:
 
AAP has dismissed the allegations levelled by Kapil Mishra against the party as a "conspiracy" by the BJP. AAP leaders said that “BJP was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder”.
 
Last week Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Truth will prevail".

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "It is a conspiracy to de-recognise and de-register the AAP and the BJP is totally involved. What Kapil Mishra says, the BJP repeats it".
 
Aam Aadmi Party claims no foreign trips were made by any of the leaders on the exchequer’s expense. It also slams all the other accusations levelled by the ousted AAP leader.
 
According to Quint, Raghav Chadha, in his defence said, “I was studying in London a long time before the Aam Aadmi Party came into existence. My family is able to afford foreign trips. But my recent trip to London was sponsored by the UK government who invited ten youth leaders. But Kapil Mishra claims all this was funded by back money.”
 
Both Satyendra Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Mishra, saying he had "lost his mental balance" and is levelling "baseless allegations".
 
Twitter doubts Kapil Mishra

The clip of Mishra becoming unconscious has been shared across social media platforms and people are questioning about the timing. Many have pointed that he fainted right when journalists started asking him questions. Twitterati trolled the former Delhi water minister and few even said, “Delhi really has a serious water crisis.” While many deemed it as a 'natak' and thought he faked it, doctors have confirmed that he is now stable. Many also alleged that the ‘theatrics’ was dictated by the BJP.


While some twitter users compared Kapil Mishra to comedian Kapil, others mock his timing.


 
Here are some reactions

