Kapil Mishra expose on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Is there an iota of truth?

Almost a week has passed and the sacked leader Vs battle has witnessed no change, except the former throwing one charge after another at his ex-boss.

Sacked Delhi minister is on an indefinite fast against the Aam and is demanding that Kejriwal must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.

On Sunday, moments after Mishra made 'fresh expose' on Arvind kejriwal, he fainted. While the mainstream media has devoted major chunks to the high drama, twitterati however, was amused and left in doubt.

So here are accusations levelled against Arvind Kejriwal:

1. Rs 50 crore land deal of Arvind Kejriwal:

"Satyendar Jain himself told me that he managed a Rs 50 crore land deal in Chhattarpur (south Delhi) for Kejriwal's brother-in-law. The deal was finalised for the Bansal family," Mishra said.

2. Kejriwal funnelled crores of unaccounted money through shell companies

alleged, ""The shell companies were formed by people close to Kejriwal to channel black money into AAP's accounts and hawala transactions, and the AAP-led government awarded those companies with contracts and bestowed favours on people involved,".

3. Undeclared party income

Mishra alleged that in 2013-14, Rs 36 crore received in donations by was not revealed to Election Commission. " had Rs 45.74 crore in its accounts but disclosed only Rs 9.42 crore. declared on its website it had only Rs 19.82 crore," he claimed. In the next financial year, 2014-15, he said: "The party had Rs 65.52 crore in its accounts but declared only. Mishra alleged that 189 shell companies registered at the same address in Jasola, besides eight foreign shell companies, gave crores to He also alleged that two MLAs were associated with the companies which transferred funds to He alleged that one supporter from Bangalore donated Rs 90 lakh to while she filed an income tax return of only Rs 4,000. He claimed that had illegally received Rs 70 crore.

4. Foreign Tours by ministers



sought the details of foreign trips of leaders like Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyender Jain and Durgesh Pathak. "I want to know which countries did they visit, where did they stay, who paid for it, who did they meet and what deals did they strike", he said.

AAP's defence:

has dismissed the allegations levelled by against the party as a "conspiracy" by the BJP. leaders said that “BJP was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder”.





??? ???? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ????? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ??????? — (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2017 leader Sanjay Singh said, "It is a conspiracy to de-recognise and de-register the and the BJP is totally involved. What says, the BJP repeats it". Last week tweeted, "Truth will prevail".leader Sanjay Singh said, "It is a conspiracy to de-recognise and de-register the and the BJP is totally involved. What says, the BJP repeats it".

Aam claims no foreign trips were made by any of the leaders on the exchequer’s expense. It also slams all the other accusations levelled by the ousted leader.

According to Quint, Raghav Chadha, in his defence said, “I was studying in London a long time before the Aam came into existence. My family is able to afford foreign trips. But my recent trip to London was sponsored by the UK government who invited ten youth leaders. But claims all this was funded by back money.”

Both Satyendra Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Mishra, saying he had "lost his mental balance" and is levelling "baseless allegations".