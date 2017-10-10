JUST IN
Kapil Sharma most dangerous of online searches

The firm has conducted the study for the 11th year in a row, to reveal the riskiest celebrity to search for online

Kiran Rathee  |  New Delhi 

An online search for comedian Kapil Sharma might end up in tears for the consumer. Searching for “Kapil Sharma” resulted in a 9.58 per cent chance of the user landing on a malicious website, a survey by McAfee said.

The comedian has emerged as the most dangerous celebrity for online searches in 2017. The firm has conducted the study for the 11th year in a row, to reveal the riskiest celebrity to search for online.


The list for 2017 had Salman Khan in second place and Aamir Khan at number 3. McAfee said actor Priyanka Chopra came fourth, followed by Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone and Kangana Ranaut. Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff made up the rest of the top 10 list.
Tue, October 10 2017. 01:19 IST

