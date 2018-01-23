Karat says Yechury didn't offer to quit even as CPI(M) chief claims he did

The factional fight within the soured further on Tuesday and underlined how the feud was increasingly less about the dispute over party’s electoral line in the forthcoming elections, and shaped more by the personal rivalry of senior leader and current party chief In an interview to a news website on Tuesday, Karat denied that Yechury had offered to resign as the party chief after the central committee of the party had rejected the draft presented by him at its meeting in Kolkata over the weekend. Karat, the former party chief, also said that it was “not a Karat versus Yechury issue”. Yechury, however, told Business Standard that he did offer to resign, both at the meeting of the party’s politburo as well as the central committee. “It is a fact (that I had offered to resign). I said it very clearly,” Yechury said. Yechury said he was dissuaded from quitting as party chief. “Majority of the politburo and central committee members argued that I should not resign as it would send a very bad message on the eve of the assembly elections in Tripura and in the run-up to the party congress,” he said. The CPI (M)’s party conclave, termed ‘congress’, takes place once in three years. The party conclave is scheduled for April in Hyderabad. At the heart of the dispute is the 'political line' the party should pursue for the next three years. Both Karat and Yechury had presented their respective drafts of this political line. Yechury's draft was defeated by 31 to 55 votes. The difference in Yechury’s and Karat’s drafts is one of nuance. Yechury wants to keep the door open for electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the and regional parties. Karat’s draft has ruled out any truck with the but supports alliances with regional parties.

Karat's draft, which the central committee approved, will now be sent to state units of the party, and then taken up for discussion and final approval at the party conclave in April. Any party member can move amendments to the draft at the party conclave, and Yechury has indicated that he would go down fighting for what he believes in.

Yechury’s three-year term as the party chief also comes to an end in April, and there is the likelihood that the Karat camp will mount a challenge. The party is currently vertically divided between Yechury and Karat. The party's Bengal unit supports Yechury and unit supports Karat. These two are the most powerful units of the party and represent half the membership of the party Other state units are also divided between the two.

Karat has said that the and were both ruling class parties and should be fought electorally, but also that the was the bigger enemy. “The is not our target of attack,” Karat told The Print. He said the CPI (M) will cooperate with the on issues in Parliament and outside, but not electorally.

However, Karat also approves of the CPI (M) aligning with the in states like There, the CPI (M) has an electoral alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which in turn has an alliance with the

In 2004 Lok Sabha, the CPI (M) had a seat adjustment with the in and Tamil Nadu, but the two parties fought each other in and