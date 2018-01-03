Kargil records coldest night, mercury slips to -20 degrees Celsius

town in region of recorded its coldest night this season as mercury fell over 20 degrees below the freezing point while the valley also recorded sub-zero temperatures.



The minimum temperature in town plummeted over 14 degrees from the previous night's low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 20.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the department said here.



Not only was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, last night was also the coldest night of the winter so far there. Nearby Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 16.6 degrees Celsius last night down from minus 14.7 degrees the previous night, the official said.This was the lowest night temperature of the season last night in Leh as well.Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, recorded the low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, marginally up from minus 4.3 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said.Bright sunshine during the days has led to cold wave intensifying in the valley while many stagnant water bodies have a thin layer of ice formed every night.The official said the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, an increase from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius last night, he said.He said the mercury at the famous ski-resort of in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 6 degrees Celsius yesterday.The official said the night temperature in - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius.Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).