Karimullah Khan gets life term in 1993 blasts case: How police caught him

The mammoth trial of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case had concluded in February 2007 but Karimullah Khan, who was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment, remained elusive for over 14 years before being nabbed by police.

Recalling Khan's arrest, a police official said in August 2008, the crime branch of the got a tip off about him.

The crime branch, then headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria, was informed that Khan was living at Nalasopara for the past 2-3 years with his family members and working as a real estate agent by assuming a fake identity

Khan had changed his looks to avoid identification.





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Khan.

After getting the tip-off, for the first few days, a crime branch team kept an eye on the activities of Khan, who had changed his name to Osan Khan, and found that he is in the business of selling and purchasing of property and letting flats on rent, the official said.

Inspector Pandharinath Vavhal, who was then attached to Chembur unit of the Crime branch, and Sub-Inspector Rutuja Nemlekar, posing as a couple, approached Khan for a flat, he said.





As Khan got into their car, the team of the crime branch began following them in their vehicle.

When the car crossed some distance, he was told that he was arrested by the crime branch.

"Initially, he was not accepting that he is He was misleading police with his fake identity. He was consistently saying that he is Osan Khan," the official said.

"As I remember, he was not cooperating with the police in the beginning. But, after few tough questions, in the middle of the journey, he accepted that he is Karimullah," he said.





In crime branch custody, he then joined all the dots of the bomb blast case, an official said.

During the interrogation, he had said he thought that 15 years after the blast no one would recognise him and he also wanted to see his children, who have grown up since he fled the country, the official said.

Khan, who was actually a close aide of Ejaz Pathan and landing agent of explosives like RDX and weapons, spent a long period of time with after fleeing the country, the official said.

In December 2006, he left and went to Nepal from where he entered Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, he resided in Cotton Green but after the blasts his family moved to Mira Road and then to Nalasopara.

Khan was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court in Mumbai for his role in the 1993 blasts case.