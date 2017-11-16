Karnataka govt launches project to install WiFi in all gram panchayats

The government on Thursday unveiled an ambitious project to install in all across Karnataka, beginning with 2,500 this year.



The project would bridge the digital divide and provide an opportunity to each and every entrepreneur from the cities and towns across Karnataka, to benefit from the enabling eco-system, Chief Minister said in his address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2017.



"It is with this thought that our government has taken up an ambitious project to install in all the across Karnataka, beginning with 2,500 this year," he said.accounts for 44 per cent of the total investment intentions in the country in 2017 as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he said.also said new age incubation network centres have been set up in a few colleges across the state with the aim of encouraging young minds to innovate and invent and become entrepreneurs."I strongly believe that it is essential for us to strike a fine balance between economic growth and sustainable development as we usher into a highly converged and connected world to not only focus on unbounded economic growth but rather on eco-friendly economic activities and technologies which allow growth and sustainable development to co-exist," he said.said Centres of Excellence have alreadybeen set up in areas such as aerospace and defence and Internet of Things, which would support other emerging technologies such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics, Cyber Security.He said continues to strengthen the Information sector by investments in a series of proposed projects such as Hardware Park at Devanahalli, InformationSpecial Economic Zone at Mangaluru, Arya Bhatta Park at Hubballi and several Incubators on a Public-Private Partnership model."In a nutshell, a total of 921 acres of Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land isavailable in the newly developed clusters across these areas,"he added.Bengaluru Tech Summit 2017, a three-day mega event organised by the government, is the result of the state combining its two flagship events- the 20th edition of Bengaluru ITE.biz and the 17th edition of Bengaluru India Bio under one platform.The two annual events were earlier being held separately.The key events at the summit include CEO Round Table, Thought Leaders Conclave, STPI IT Exports Awards, Biotech Leaders Conclave, Bio Excellence Awards and Exhibition Awards Function, Bio Quiz and Speed Dating Session for Startups.Bringing together over 500 domestic and international tech specialists, enthusiasts and business leaders from across the industry, the summit provides an opportunity to facilitate creative collaboration between multi-disciplinary stakeholders and entrepreneurs from around the world, the organisers said.