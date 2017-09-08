Karnataka govt offers Rs 10 lakh reward for clues on Gauri Lankesh killers

The Karnataka government on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh reward for information or clues leading to the killers of journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh who was gunned down here on Tuesday.

"The state government has decided to reward Rs 10 lakh to any person providing information or clues to the killers of Lankesh," state told reporters here.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held earlier in the day with Reddy, Home Department officials and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the sensational murder of the 55-year-old woman journalist outside here house by three unidentified men.

"The Chief Minister also directed the SIT to intensify the probe and nab the culprits at the earliest as it has been given adequate force and logistics support to crack the case," asserted Reddy.

The 21-member SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police B.K. Singh was formed on Wednesday, with the city's Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, M.N. Anucheth as the Chief Investigation Officer.

With no headway in the investigation so far, the SIT on Thursday sought public help in sharing any information on the suspected killers who fled the spot on a motor bike after the crime.