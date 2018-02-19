Karnataka needs a 'mission' govt, not a 'commission' govt: Modi in Mysuru

Prime Minister on Monday lashed out at the government on the corruption issue, saying new scams and charges of corruption were emerging "every day" under it. Addressing a public rally here, Modi said that after he levelled a "10 per cent commission" charge against the government, he received many calls saying his information was incorrect and it was much more. "I can understand the anger of the people of Karnataka," he said, asking whether the state wanted a "commission or a mission government." Karnataka, he said, wants a "mission government" and not a "commission government." In a stinging attack on the government at a public rally here on February 4, Modi had accused it of setting new records in corruption and asserted that the countdown for its exit has begun. "The government is at the exit gate," Modi had said, while dubbing the rule a "10 per cent commission government." In his second rally this month in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi said the Congress, wherever it was in power, were acting like "bumps" in the path of speedy progress and the party only cared for power and not for aspirations of the people. "Every day,a new scam, new corruption and new allegations are coming up against their leader, ministers, or some government schemes," Modi said, chiding the government at the Chief Minister's home town of Modi also accused the of spreading "lies and repeated lies" and asked the people to question them over their rule in the country for several decades. "They think that by telling lies, repeated lies, loudly and continuously spreading lies not for a day but for months on end, wherever they go, the people will believe them....the country will never accept your lies." Modi also announced a six-lane 117 km Bengaluru- highway project at a cost of Rs 64 billion and a world class new satellite railway station at at an investment of Rs 8 billion.