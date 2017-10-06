Karnataka's anti-superstition Bill aims to preserve human dignity and life

It took a “talking” bird for Edgar Allan Poe to write “The Raven”. All it took for its crow-cousin to become the subject of news in Karnataka was its deciding to sit atop Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car last year. The crow would weigh heavily on the chief minister’s fortunes, television channels predicted. The prediction was repeated earlier this year, when a crow’s dropping fell on Siddaramaiah’s white dhoti. This time, a headline read: “Siddaramaiah haunted by crows.” With reports centred on the ...