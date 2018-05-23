Karnataka, Tamil Nadu govt on alert as Nipah virus kills 10 in Kerala

Neighbouring states of Kerala are taking precautionary measures in the wake of outbreak in the state, which has claimed 10 lives, to contain the impact of the virus.

Governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have issued official statements regarding the arrangements being made to prevent the virus from spreading.

Arrangements like special wards, special medical team and necessary tests are being made to remain prepared for all kinds of situation.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has termed the outbreak to be a ''localised'' occurrence.

Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that his seven-member team is working in full swing to contain the situation.

"All the areas which are affected by the virus have been alerted and arrangements are being made for more number of isolation wards in hospitals, as this is a contagious disease and spreads through contact. There is no need to panic. We have not issued any advisory yet, but if required, we will do so, based on doctors' input," he told ANI.

Here are the top developments in the outbreak in Southern India:

1. Karnataka on alert: As the outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Kerala, neighbouring state Karnataka is taking precautionary steps to ensure safety and necessary preparations in their respective states.

Karnataka government directed eight of its districts to submit a 'daily outbreak report'. Some of these districts are on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said those travelling to Nipah affected areas should be screened for 18 days.





2. Others taking precautions: Telangana health department is on alert against the Nipah virus, Telangana health minister C Laxma Reddy said on Tuesday. The state government has spoken to the Centre for Disease Control ((NCDC) in Delhi, Manipal Centre for Virulogy and Research (MCVR) and Institute of Virulogy in Pune for tests to determine Nipah, he said.

The government is setting up special wards with five-eight beds in the state-run Osmania, Gandhi, Niloufer and Fever Hospitals in Hyderabad and MGM hospital in Warangal.

Similarly, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday that all precautionary measures have been taken in the Union Territory following the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala.



3. Nipah virus situation under control, Union Health Minister: The union health minister J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the people not to "panic" and said the outbreak was "unlikely" to spread as early and efficient containment measures were being taken.

Nadda reviewed the situation in Kerala with union health secretary Preeti Sudan and Director General, ICMR, Balram Bhargava, and directed the officials to extend all support to the Kerala government in its prevention and management.





4. Special ward opened in Coimbatore: A special ward has been opened in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital as a precautionary measure in the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

A special medical team has also been stationed at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to contain the virus from spreading as a number of people keep coming to the city from various places in Kerala, particularly Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, reported PTI.





5. BRD doc on bail to work with Nipah patients: Dr Kafeel Khan, who is one of the accused in BRD medical college case in which several children died last August, offered his services to the Kerala government to work with Nipah virus patients. The Kerala government has accepted his demand.





6. 12 die in Kerala, 10 deaths confirmed to be from Nipah: As many as 12 people have lost their lives since the outbreak of out of which 10 died of Nipah infection, the health department has confirmed according to PTI reports.





