Karnataka-TN-Kerala Cauvery dispute: SC may announce verdict tomorrow

The is likely to pronounce tomorrow its verdict on the decades-old among riparian south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, and A bench comprising and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on September 20 last year reserved the verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, and against the 2007 award of the Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water. The decades-old was decided unanimously by in 2007, after determining the total availability of water in the Cauvery basin at 740 thousand million cubics (tmc) feet at the Lower Coleroon Anicut site, including 14 tmcft for environmental protection. The final award makes a yearly allocation of 419 tmcft to in the entire Cauvery basin, 270 tmcft to Karnataka, 30 tmcft to and 7 tmcft to Puducherry. The top court had earlier clarified that any other forum could touch the matter relating to the Cauvery river basin only after it gives its verdict. The apex court had in January said the verdict would be pronounced within a month, adding that the matter has already created enough confusion for decades. The top court during the course of pendency of appeals of the neighbouring states against the arbitral award of 2007, had passed several orders directing to release Cauvery water to On September 30, 2016, the had pulled up for its repeated "defiance" in flouting its orders for releasing Cauvery water to and said no one would know when the "wrath of the law" would fall on it. Later, had moved a review petition in the apex court against its three orders on on the issue and direction to the Centre to create the (CWMB), saying "grave miscarriage of justice" had been caused to it following the three apex court orders of September 20, 27 and 30, by which it was directed to release water. had earlier also alleged that was drawing water in excess of what has been allocated to it by the tribunal. The apex court had on December 9, 2016, upheld the maintainability of appeals filed by the riparian states saying it has the "jurisdiction to decide the parameters, scope, authority and jurisdiction of the tribunal". The Court had rejected the Centre's objection that the award amounted to a final decree and it had no jurisdiction to hear the appeals against the award.