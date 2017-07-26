Karnataka, WB, Punjab, Puducherry move SC in favour of Right to Privacy

Four non- ruled states, including and West Bengal, on Thursday, moved the Supreme seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing on the issue of whether the can be declared as one of the Fundamental Rights under the Constitution.

Besides and West Bengal, two Congress-led states of and took a stand opposite to the Central which had said that is a common right and not a Fundamental Right.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the four states, initiated his arguments before a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar and said that in the light of technological advancement, the is needed to take a fresh look on the and its contours in the modern day.

"Privacy cannot be an absolute right. But it is a Fundamental Right. This needs to strike a balance," he submitted before the bench also comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

The hearing is in progress.

The apex had on July 18 set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench.

The petitioners had claimed that collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the Aadhaar scheme, was a breach of the "fundamental"

The Centre had on July 19 submitted in the apex that cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there are binding decisions of larger benches that it is only a common right evolved through judicial pronouncements.