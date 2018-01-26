JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir pass off peacefully
Business Standard

Karni Sena to make 'Leela ki Leela', a film based on Bhansali's mother

Karni Sena announces that film would be directed by Arvind Vyas and its scriptwriting process had already started

IANS  |  Jaipur/Chittorgarh 

Karni Sena ,Karni Sena ,Bhansali, Leela Ki Leela, freedom of expression, Padmaavat, Padmaavat row, Rajasthan, Karni Sena protest
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his mother. Photo:Wikimedia commons

Post-release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" despite their protests, Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Friday announced that they will produce a film on the filmmakers' mother, which will be named as "Leela ki Leela".

Addressing a press conference in Chittorgarh, Govind Singh Khangarot, the district president of Karni Sena, said the film would be directed by Arvind Vyas and its scriptwriting process had already started.

In the next 15 days, a "Muhurat" marking the commencement of the film would be performed and it would be released in a year's time.

The movie will be shot across Rajasthan, according to the Karni Sena leader.

"Bhansali has insulted our mother Padmavati, but we will ensure that he feels proud of the movie we will make," he added.

"As our country gives the right to expression to everyone, we will ensure that this right is used to its fullest," he added.
First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements