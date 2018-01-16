Karni Sena vandalises school for using 'Padmaavat' track in annual function

A school in Madhya Pradesh's was allegedly vandalised by members of Shri Rajput Sena after students performed on the song 'Ghoomar' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

The incident was reported from Saint Paul's Convent School here, where students from grades one to five performed to the song during their annual day function.

Following this, members of the Sena allegedly destroyed school property while the performance was going on.

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot to investigate.

One student got injured in the quarrel.

Bhansali's magnum opus has time and again run into trouble with members of the Sena, who allege that the movie shows Rajput legacy in bad light, and that historical facts have been tampered with.

On a related note, Padmaavat features in the titular role as Rani Padmini, alongside as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as

The movie is slated to release on January 25.