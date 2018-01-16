JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC crisis: CJI sets up 5-judge bench to hear major cases; 'rebels' left out
Business Standard

Karni Sena vandalises school for using 'Padmaavat' track in annual function

One student got injured in the quarrel

ANI  |  Ratlam 

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena activists, Karni Sena, Rajput activists
Activists of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (Jharkhand wing) hold placards demanding the ban on screening of upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati', in Ranchi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

A school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam was allegedly vandalised by members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena after students performed on the song 'Ghoomar' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

The incident was reported from Saint Paul's Convent School here, where students from grades one to five performed to the song during their annual day function.

Following this, members of the Karni Sena allegedly destroyed school property while the performance was going on.

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot to investigate.

One student got injured in the quarrel.

Bhansali's magnum opus has time and again run into trouble with members of the Karni Sena, who allege that the movie shows Rajput legacy in bad light, and that historical facts have been tampered with.

On a related note, Padmaavat features Deepika Padukone in the titular role as Rani Padmini, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The movie is slated to release on January 25.
First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements