Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to SC

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, had "tampered" with evidence relating to an alleged graft case against him during his visits abroad in the months of May, June and July this year, the alleged in the Supreme on Wednesday.



The agency told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that there was a need to issue a look out circular (LoC) against Karti as he had the "potential" to tamper with the evidence and he had done this during his visits abroad.



The FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Minister."The has two purposes. First, considering the investigation, he (Karti) may not become an outlaw and second, he can tamper with the evidence outside India," Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, told the bench."I will show he (Karti) has the potential to tamper with the evidence. During May 13 to May 18 and second week of June to second week of July, he went abroad and he did tamper with the evidence. I will justify this," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.He said there were "contemporaneous official records" which reflected this."These are not statements under section 161 of CrPC which can be obtained by pressurising somebody. These are contemporaneous official records," Mehta told theHe also sought to place before the bench some documents in a sealed cover, which was objected to by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was representing Karti.Sibal also questioned the way in which was seeking to place on record certain documents in a sealed cover, after Mehta referred to legal provisions and said these empowered the probe agency to share case diary with the without sharing them with the accused.Meanwhile, Mehta told the apex that he would seek instructions on whether the division bench of the Madras High be asked to decide the main matter pending there.The posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.had last month told the apex that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of hisThe CBI's contention was strongly refuted by Karti's counsel.The top is hearing CBI's appeal challenging Madras High order staying the government's against Karti in the alleged graft case.On September 1, the had told the top that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the against Karti.On August 18, the had asked Karti to appear before the investigating officer at the headquarters here for questioning in the case.Before this, the apex had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave without subjecting himself to investigation in the case. The had then stayed the high order putting on hold the against Karti.The had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house, cleared by Chidambaram, was "fallacious".The FIR was registered on May 15 before the special judge here and the registration of the case was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends the very next day.