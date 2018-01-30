Kasganj violence: Yogi assures stringent action, Rajnath seeks report

Union Home Minister on Tuesday sought a report from the in connection with violence which has erupted in state's Kasganj district.

"Whenever any such incident takes place in any part of the country, the Home Ministry asks for the report," the Home Minister said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the state government that what were the reasons for the spread of this violence and why it could not be stopped during the time.

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group (ABVP) and the (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day.

One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in violence.