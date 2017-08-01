Kashmir: 1 civilian killed in open fire after LeT commander's encounter

-
One person was killed and several others injured on Tuesday as security forces opened fire on stone- pelting protesters near the encounter site in Kashmir's Pulwama district where two militants were killed, police said.
While there was no official word on the identity of the deceased, locals who had brought him to the hospital said his name was Firdous Ahmad, a police official said.
"One person with fire arm injuries was brought dead at Pulwama district hospital," the official said.
At least six other persons were injured in security forces' action against violent protesters near the encounter site.
In spite of our warnings&requests ppl on behest of terrorists tend to come in b/w encounter,that is how they get injured/killed: IG Kashmir pic.twitter.com/jx6MM3eBvU— ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017
I hope the security forces continue to do such good work so that there is peace and calm in the state: Farooq Abdullah on #AbuDujana killed pic.twitter.com/Pc6aUc938o— ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017
The official said that over 100 "miscreants" started pelting stones at security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation in Hakripora area of Pulwama.
He said the security forces used tear smoke shells, pellets and fired few live rounds to disperse the stone- pelting protestors.
As the security forces were retreating from the encounter site, some youth started pelting stones at them near district hospital Pulwama.
The security forces responded by opening fire, resulting in injuries to two persons including a nurse working inside the hospital, the official said.
He said two other persons were brought to the hospital in an injured condition but it was not clear where they suffered the injuries.
Reports of protests have been received from several parts of south Kashmir and from some parts of the city as well.
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Dujana, a Pakistani national wanted in connection with many attacks on security forces, and his aide were today killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Kashmir.
WATCH: Army and J&K Police brief media after pulwama encounter #AbuDujana https://t.co/toUjvxUqHi— ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017
