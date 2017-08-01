Kashmir: 1 civilian killed in open fire after LeT commander's encounter

One person was killed and several others injured on Tuesday as opened fire on stone- pelting protesters near the site in Kashmir's district where two militants were killed, police said.



While there was no official word on the identity of the deceased, locals who had brought him to the hospital said his name was Firdous Ahmad, a police official said.



In spite of our warnings&requests ppl on behest of terrorists tend to come in b/w encounter,that is how they get injured/killed: IG pic.twitter.com/jx6MM3eBvU — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

I hope the continue to do such good work so that there is peace and calm in the state: Farooq Abdullah on #AbuDujana killed pic.twitter.com/Pc6aUc938o — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

"One person with fire arm injuries was brought dead at district hospital," the official said.At least six other persons were injured in security forces' action against violent protesters near the site.The official said that over 100 "miscreants" started pelting stones at involved in the anti-militancy operation in Hakripora area ofHe said the used tear smoke shells, and fired few live rounds to disperse the stone- pelting protestors.As the were retreating from the site, some youth started pelting stones at them near district hospitalThe responded by opening fire, resulting in injuries to two persons including a nurse working inside the hospital, the official said.He said two other persons were brought to the hospital in an injured condition but it was not clear where they suffered the injuries.Reports of protests have been received from several parts of south and from some parts of the city as well.Top (LeT) commander Abu Dujana, a Pakistani wanted in connection with many attacks on security forces, and his aide were today killed in an in district of