Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces on Tuesday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

"Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered, but the third one is still alive and is present in a house. He started firing again a few minutes back," Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan said.

On Monday, few terrorists were trapped in the Batmurran village of Keller tehsil of Shopian, following which the security forces, comprising of soldiers from 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the Police Special Operations Group and 14 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched cordon and search operation.

Earlier in the week, the Indian security forces launched a cordon and search operations (CASO) in Pattan area of Baramulla after getting inputs about the presence of militants in the area.