Gujarat RS polls today: Have full confidence I will win, says Ahmed Patel
Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in Machil sector, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered

ANI  |  Machil 

Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at the Army camp in Nagrota in Jammu
Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down five terrorists in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day a Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terrorist Umer of Abu Ismail group was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Samboora area of the state.

Role of Umer in different crimes committed by Abu Ismail group is being ascertained.

One AK 47 rifle has been recovered from the encounter site.

Awantipora Police, 50 RR and CRPF jointly participated in the encounter.

In wake of the gunfight, authorities blocked the internet services in Pulwama as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district.

