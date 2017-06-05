Kashmir an integral part of India, Pak can't take it to ICJ: Sushma Swaraj

Minister said there is no flip-flop on part of govt in handling Pakistan

on Monday said cannot take Kashmir to the International of Justice (ICJ) and asserted that the issue must be resolved bilaterally.



wants to settle all issues with through dialogue, External Affairs Minister said, but also made it amply clear that talks and terror cannot go together.



was addressing a press conference on completion of three years of the



The minister said there was no flip-flop on part of the in handling



" cannot take Kashmir issue to International of Justice. Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally," she said.



She was replying to a question on reported remarks of Pakistani law officer that will take the Kashmir issue to



"We want to resolve all issues with bilaterally but talks and terror cannot go together," the minister said.

Press Trust of India