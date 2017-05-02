Kashmir an issue of terrorism, need to resolve it with Pakistan: MEA

Expressing grave concern over cross-border terrorism, India on Monday conveyed to Turkey that it was ready to resolve all bilateral issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir.

"We said Kashmir is an issue of terrorism and we want to solve it bilaterally. They (Turkey) listened very carefully," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Asserting that India condemns the use of the double standard in addressing the menace of terrorism, Baglay said that both the nations (India and Turkey) called for early conclusion of negotiation on (CCIT).

India's stand came amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue which was an issue of terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day urged all nations to work unanimously to uproot the terrorist network while adding that no region could " "

He further said that both the nations (India and Turkey) would work together to strengthen cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally to counter terrorism.

"Terrorism is a shared worry, we agreed, no impact or goal and no region can validate terrorism," he said, while issuing a joint statement with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Modi, in another veiled attack on Islamabad, asserted that stern action should also be taken against the countries that "shelter terrorism."

"The nations of the world need to work as one to disrupt the terrorist networks, their financing and cross-border movement of terrorists. Strict action should be taken against those who create and conceive, support and sustain, shelter and spread ideologies of violence," he added.

Turkish President Erdogan extended support to India's bid to counter terrorism while saying that terrorist outfits tried to launch their propaganda over people's sufferings.

"Turkey will always be on the side of India in full solidarity while battling terrorism. Terrorist organisations want to launch their propaganda over the sufferings of people and are willing to create future for themselves out of the victims' pain," the Turkish President said.